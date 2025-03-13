Sheffield City Council made a record £7m profit from parking last year, figures show.

The authority raked in a total of £12.8m - including £1.3m from off-street parking, £4.3m from on-street parking and £6.1m from fines, called penalty charge notices.

It also shows the city council spent £5.7m on staff, supplies, premises and services, to leave a surplus of £7,000,083.

In 2023, the authority made £6.15m profit from parking and £4.89m in 2022.

The figures are on the Data Mill North website set up by Leeds City Council using freely available ‘open data’ from multiple sources.

How profits are spent is set out in Section 55 (4) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.

It states the money must be used to pay for the provision and maintenance of off-street parking, contribute to the cost of off-street parking, pay for public passenger transport services and highway or road improvement projects.

Sheffield City Council has 41 car parks, according to a Freedom of Information response in 2021, with about 600 bays.

There are about 1,286 on street parking bays and 345 pay and display machines according to the authority’s 22-23 Annual Parking Report.

The report states: “Parking management is not a profit focused activity, the civil enforcement officers do not have targets of PCNs to issue. We want to ensure enforcement is carried out where vehicles are contravening restrictions, but performance is focused on quality.”

Coun Joe Otten, chair of the waste and street scene policy committee at Sheffield City Council.

In a foreword Councillor Joe Otten, chair of the waste and street scene policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield's streets are the lifeblood of our community, and it is essential to manage them efficiently, fairly reflecting the needs of all road users, supporting access to opportunities for work, education, healthcare, leisure, civic engagement and retail.

“I am particularly pleased to see advances in the use of digital technologies to support the parking services operation including handheld devices, body worn video, back-office systems, and facility for members of the public to report problem parking online via the council website.

“Much of my inbox as a councillor is concerned with problems relating to parking – blocking pavements, cycleways and bus lanes, parking near schools, damaging verges and reducing visibility at junctions. I hope that by working smarter we can do more to tackle all these problems.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the dedicated members of our parking management team. Your hard work often goes unappreciated, but it is invaluable to our city's functioning. Thank you for your professionalism and commitment.”