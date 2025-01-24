Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield City Council has produced a list of road projects it will be working on in 2025 - with a focus on buses, walking, cycling and wheeling.

The authority is due to start soon on improvements to Pinstone Street, Surrey Street, Charles Street aimed at ‘providing more space for people and allowing businesses to expand’.

In October, the authority said the £21m scheme would start in January. It will see the road dug up outside the new Radisson Blu Hotel.

Artist's impression shows how Pinstone Street will look under the plans | Sheffield Council

In February, it is set to start on Sheffield Road and Blackburn Meadows Way, leading to Meadowhall, to make walking, cycling and wheeling - which includes wheelchairs and mobility scooters - more attractive in the Tinsley area.

It will also continue with a £23m project to deliver ‘significant improvements’ to walking, wheeling and cycling infrastructure between Attercliffe, Darnall and the city centre.

New 'segregated' bike paths will get cyclists off the road and away from traffic in Attercliffe and Darnall. | SCC

They include 19 pedestrian crossings, a 20mph zone, nine ‘bus priority’ measures, and a bike lane.

And a project to improve bus services on Abbeydale and Ecclesall roads, which started last year, is due to complete in December, the council says.

The ‘A61 Chesterfield Road Project’ will ‘improve bus journeys, tackle congestion and enhance facilities for cyclists and pedestrians’ between Meadowhead roundabout and Broadfield Road, Heeley.

Finally, the number of ‘School Streets’, which see traffic banned outside schools twice a day, is set to increase from the current 12 permanent schemes and four trials, the authority has said. Pye Bank Primary and Pipworth Primary will get School Streets in the next couple of months, with more in the pipeline.