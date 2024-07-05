Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield now has six Labour MPs for the first time in decades, including a government minister, following the party’s historic general election landslide (July 4).

The same is now true for the whole of South Yorkshire. City MPs stressed the need for change that had been a keynote in the Labour campaign in their acceptance speeches.

Issues that they pointed to included the cost-of-living crisis and poverty, the state of the NHS, climate change and public transport. Electors will be waiting to see how they will now deliver that change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most influential of the six is Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh, who reportedly departed the election count to head straight down to London, where she has just been named as Labour’s new transport secretary. Sheffielders fed up with bus service cuts will be keen to see what action she can now take.

New transport minister Louise Haigh, seen here with Sheffield City Council leader Tom Hunt. Picture: Labour Party

Despite predictions by a Sky News exit poll, Olivia Blake held Sheffield Hallam and Marie Tidball unseated Conservative Miriam Cates at her first attempt.

The Tory yesterday called for Labour not to get a blank cheque, warning Reform UK leader Nigel Farage that he can do little to resist Labour, however successful he “may or may not be in reshaping the centre-right in this country”.

It remains to be seen whether she will now decide to get on board with the Reform UK project. Stocksbridge and Penistone was the only Sheffield constituency where Reform stood, and they will no doubt be pleased that their candidate Edward Dillingham came third with 9,456 votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newly re-elected Sheffield South East Labour MP Clive Betts, second right, with other candidates at the general election count. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

New Sheffield Central MP Abtisam Mohamed called for the new government to back a ceasefire in Gaza, plus the release of all hostages.

Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts went further, calling for Israel to end its illegal occupation of territories and for the new government to recognise Palestine.

Gaza has been an issue in the campaign in Sheffield, where campaigners are on the streets every week and students are in occupation at the University of Sheffield. It was a key priority for minority candidates including the Workers Party, TUSC and Brightside and Hillsborough independent candidate Maxine Bowler.