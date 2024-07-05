Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield’s two newest MPs have spoken about their priorities for their first days in office following Labour’s landslide general election win yesterday (July 4).

Marie Tidball pulled off a memorable win in Penistone and Stocksbridge, unseating Conservative MP Miriam Cates. Her vote of 19,169 was 8,739 ahead of the Tory, who got 10,430 votes.

She thanked Ms Cates and other candidates for the campaign, saying: “Politics can be different, politics can be better.” She also thanked everyone who had put their trust in her and promised to be “a strong voice for our communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Tidball said: “It’s time to end the chaos and start to rebuild our communities.”

New Labour MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, Marie Tidball, at the general election count in Sheffield. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

She added: “A vote for Labour was a vote for the party focused on the priorities of working people.”

The disabilities activist praised the NHS for its care in enabling her to be able to walk and go to achieve her ambitions.

“It’s the honour of my life that our communities have elected me to be the member of Parliament for Penistone and Stocksbridge,” said Ms Tidball, who was born in the constituency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Sheffield Central Labour MP Abtisam Mohamed is congratulated by her supporters at the general election (July 4, 2024). Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

She declared: “Labour governments changed my life – thank you for voting for change today.”

Abtisam Mohamed is the new MP for Sheffield Central. The lawyer and former city councillor has taken over from the constituency’s retiring MP Paul Blomfield, who she thanked for his support and inspiration in her acceptance speech and for all his work in his time in office.

Ms Mohamed, who won the seat with a majority of 8,286, said she was “incredibly excited, privileged and honoured” after her victory.

Speaking shortly after the result was declared, she said: “Number one priority is obviously cost of living, second, climate – it came up in the constituency – and just listening to communities and making sure I represent their views as best I can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During her acceptance speech, she referred to being from a Yemeni working-class background, and spoke about the “dehumanising levels of deprivation” that people have suffered under 14 years of a Conservative government.