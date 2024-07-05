Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conservative MP Miriam Cates has lost her seat in the general election as Sheffield went all-Labour and the party looked poised to secure a historic landslide.

Labour’s Marie Tidball swept to victory, winning with 19,169 votes. Miriam Cates came second with 10,430 votes.

Ms Tidball called for Labour to “end the chaos” of the Conservative government.

All of Sheffield’s six MPs are now Labour. At the end of the election count, Labour supporters sang the Red Flag.

Ms Cates’ seat was a key target locally for Labour. She won the December 2019 general election with a majority of 7,210 over Labour candidate Francyne Johnson.

Ms Tidball, who was born in Penistone, has previously served as a councillor in Oxford. During the election campaign, she said that only one per cent of MPs have a disability and vowed to “smash that glass ceiling” by being elected.

She has supported investment in the steel industry and has spoken of her concerns over the current state of the NHS, as well as public transport in Sheffield.

During the election campaign, Ms Cates denied any involvement in or knowledge of so-called ‘gay conversion therapy’ practices being promoted at St Thomas Philadelphia Church in Sheffield, which she condemned. She is a former member, trustee and director of the church.

She also warned against a Labour super-majority, writing in The Critic magazine: “I fear the cultural and constitutional destruction that an unopposed Labour government would gleefully deliver.”

Full result:

Miriam Cates (Conservative): 10,430

Andy Davies (Green): 2,044

Edward Dillingham (Reform UK): 9,456

Rob Reiss (Liberal Democrat): 2,866