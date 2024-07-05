GENERAL ELECTION: Sheffield Central result – Labour’s new candidate wins seat for party
Former city councillor Ms Mohamed won the constituency with 16,569 votes. The Green Party’s Angela Argenzio, who serves on Sheffield City Council, came second with 8,283 votes.
The new MP said that she would listen to the concerns of all her constituents. She vowed to fight for a ceasefire in Gaza and the return of all hostages.
Labour now represents all six seats in the city as it was set to make good on predictions of a historic landslide.
Ms Mohamed stepped down from the city council, where she represented Firth Park ward, before the May elections after she was selected as the Labour candidate to replace Paul Blomfield, who retired at this election.
Sheffield Central constituency has long been a traditional stronghold for the Labour Party – it was held by Richard Caborn for many years and then by Paul Blomfield, who was first elected in 2010. He had a majority of 27,273 at the last general election in December 2019.
Ms Mohamed is a lawyer and the daughter of a Yemeni steelworker who became interested in politics when she was a community and voluntary sector activist, which she said first led to her standing for the council.
Full result:
Angela Argenzio (Green Party): 8,283
Sam Christmas (Liberal Democrats): 2,174
Isabelle France (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition): 409
Caitlin Hardy (Workers Party): 656
Abtisam Mohamed (Labour): 16,569
Lucy Stephenson Conservative): 2,339
Annie Stoker (Social Democratic Party): 334
Alison Teal (Independent): 1,039
