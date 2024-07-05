Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Louise Haigh has held Sheffield Hallam for Labour in a historic night for the party in the general election.

The party’s shadow transport spokeswoman won the seat she has held since 2015 with 21,230 votes. In second place was Green Alexi Dimond, with 5,926 votes.

Ms Haigh increased her majority from 8,520 in December 2019.

As a Labour frontbencher who supported party leader Sir Keir Starmer’s stance on Israel and Gaza, Ms Haigh has attracted a lot of criticism in recent months. Weekly pro-Palestine protests have been held outside her constituency office in Heeley.

Mr Dimond is a prominent campaigner for Gaza, leading calls as a member of Sheffield City Council for action to back a ceasefire and give other support.

Ms Haigh, who was hotly tipped to take a ministerial role in the new government, is understood to be heading straight down to London. She has made repeated media appearances for the party during the election campaign.

She said that Labour will deliver the change that the UK needs, including rescuing the NHS “from the depths of Tory degradation”.

Full result:

Rebecca Atkinson (Liberal Democrats): 3,863

Alexi Dimond (Green Party): 5,926

Louise Haigh (Labour Party): 21,230

Helen Jackman (Social Democratic Party): 711

Lorna Maginnis (Conservative Party): 5,242

Louise McDonald (Party of Women): 482

Steven Roy (Workers Party): 482