General election: Sheffield South East result – victory for Labour’s Clive Betts
Mr Betts won the Sheffield South East seat with 18,710 votes. Conservative Caroline Kampila came second with 6,252 votes.
The turnout was 36,567 (49.3pc).
Mr Betts said that many voters felt despair, adding that Labour has to give them their hope back. He spoke about the Gaza conflict and called for the Palestinian state to be recognised by the government and the illegal occupation of territory by Israel to end.
He also called for real devolution for local areas.
Mr Betts is the city’s longest-serving member of Parliament, having been MP for the current constituency since 2010. Before that, the former city council leader had been the MP for the old Sheffield Attercliffe constituency since 1992.
At the last general election in December 2019, his majority was 19,359.
Sheffield-born Mr Betts served in Tony Blair’s Labour government in Treasury roles. He has most recently chaired the Commons levelling up, housing and communities select committee and has served on many Parliamentary committees.
Full result:
Clive Betts (Labour Party): 18,710
Jack Carrington (Independent): 1,716
Caroline Kampila (Conservative Party): 6,252
Matthew Leese (Social Democratic Party): 1,061
Hannah Nicklin (Green Party): 3,158
Muzafar Rahman (Workers Party): 1,453
Sophie Thornton (Liberal Democrats): 3,421
