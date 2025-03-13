Plans have been drawn up for a floodlit sports pitch in a well known Sheffield park.

The scheme for Ecclesfield Park would see the hard surfaced games area in the venue transformed with involvement from the Football Foundation.

It would see the current, hard surfaced, 30m pitch transformed into artificial turf pitch, with floodlights also installed.

Details are outlines in a planning application which will go before Sheffield Council.

Ecclesfield Park is set to get a floodlit sythetic football pitch. Picture: Google Maps

An official document states: “Sports Labs Ltd have been appointed on behalf of Sheffield City Council to apply for planning permission for the redevelopment of an existing multi use games area (MUGA) into a new PlayZone.

“The existing MUGA (multi-use games area) will be upgraded to a new 2G sand dressed synthetic turfed playzone consisting of the playing surface surrounded by perimeter fencing enhanced by a floodlighting system.”

The PlayZone Programme is as an investment programme created by the Football Foundation aimed at tackling inequalities in physical activity and access to facilities by funding community-led spaces.

They to aim to focus investment and resource into communities with the greatest need. They say it will deliver new or refurbished outdoor mini pitches designed for football and other sports and activities that will allow groups to be more active.

Officials say there would be four, 8m tall floodlights. There are neighbouring residential properties to the north and east, so Sports Labs say it is ‘vitally important’ that the system is carefully designed to minimise the light spill.

They have proposed to power the lights via the Ecclesfield Park Bowling Club’s facilities.

The Sports Lab report states: “The type of floodlighting has been chosen specifically for its suitability in relation to the limited light spill to areas not intended to be illuminated and for their low impact on the surrounding areas generally.

“The floodlighting design provided conceals the luminaire to the surroundings by optimising the control of the direction of lighting. “