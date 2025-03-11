Ecclesfield Road Sheffield: Traffic queues reported after crash in Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 11th Mar 2025, 16:34 BST
Traffic jams have been reported on a Sheffield road this afternoon after a car crash.

The incident is understood to have have happened at around 3.30pm, with Ecclesfield Road partially blocked as a result.

The AA described the A6135, Ecclesfield Road, as partially blocked, with slow traffic as following the collision

They said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A6135 Ecclesfield Road, northbound, before A629 Cowley Lane (Chapeltown roundabout).”

South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

