Traffic jams have been reported on a Sheffield road this afternoon after a car crash.

The incident is understood to have have happened at around 3.30pm, with Ecclesfield Road partially blocked as a result.

The AA described the A6135, Ecclesfield Road, as partially blocked, with slow traffic as following the collision

They said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A6135 Ecclesfield Road, northbound, before A629 Cowley Lane (Chapeltown roundabout).”

South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

