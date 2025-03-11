A man has been taken to hospital after a dramatic crash which caused disruption in a Sheffield neighbourhood this afternoon.

Emergency Services were sent to Chapeltown in the north of the city after the incident, with both the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on the scene.

The fire service confirmed they sent two fire engines to the crash on Burncross Road, after receiving an emergency call at 3.17pm.

Emergency services were called to Burncross Road. Photo: Google | Google

A spokesman told The Star: “On arrival crews found one vehicle on its side but the driver was already out of the vehicle.

“He was taken to hospital by paramedics for precautionary checks.”

“Crews worked with other blue light agencies at the scene to move the make the vehicle safe and move it off the road.”

Crews were on the scene for over an hour, finally leaving by 4.21pm.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service also confirmed their involvement in the incident.

They told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 3.14pm this afternoon (Tuesday 11 March) to report a road traffic incident on Burncross Road in Sheffield.

“An ambulance and a team leader were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.

Queueing traffic was reported while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

