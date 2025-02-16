Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new landlord has made it his mission to get a popular Sheffield pub, which recently reopened, ‘back to how it used to be’.

The Stocks pub, on Stocks Hill, Ecclesfield, closed in 2023 after being run by the same family for nearly 40 years.

But it was reopened last November with Carl and JLo Hirst in charge, and following their departure Scott Rodgers has now taken over as manager.

Scott is already well-known in the area, having run Colley WMC in nearby Parson Cross for 11 years.

After leaving that club following the last lockdown in 2021, he worked as a PAT tester, checking the safety of electrical appliances, and said he hadn’t planned to return to the hospitality trade.

‘I missed the banter’

But when the offer to run The Stocks came up, he couldn’t resist.

“I’d been working behind the bar most of my adult life and I missed the banter with people, I missed having a chat with the locals,” he told The Star.

“I didn’t even tell my missus at first, and when I did she wasn’t too impressed initially but she’s warmed to the idea.

“I love it here. This is what I do best. It’s like I’m back home.”

Scott explained how when he was at Colley WMC he did a lot for the community, including launching a children’s night every Friday, with discos, games and other events.

He has big plans too for The Stocks.

“I want to get it back to how it used to be, with lots of family events, some fantastic local entertainers and different competitions and events,” he said.

“The Stocks used to be a lovely pub. It was run by the same family for decades and they did a really good job.”

Scott said his plans for the pub include live music by local singers, and games including Beat The Bully, where punters must hit the bull’s eye with a single dart to win prizes; Push the Pumps, where customers must pull as many pints as they can in 60 seconds; and Play Your Cards Right.

The pub is wet led, but Scott said he plans to serve some snacks, like sandwiches on a Saturday and roast potatoes on Sundays.

The Stocks has Sky TV and will be showing all the sport, including football and racing.

There are various drinks promotions, including 70p off a pint between Monday and Thursday, when a Carling will cost £3.50, John Smiths will be £3 and Aspall cider is priced £3.50.

Everyday offers include four bottles of Budweiser for £10, and three Jägerbombs for £6.

Scott officially took the helm on Friday, February 14 but is holding a welcoming party next Saturday, February 22, with an 80s DJ and various events, and there will be a disco and karaoke on the Sunday.

Scott has seven children, the youngest of whom is 12, and he said the pub would be a family affair, with his chidren and their partners helping out, along with his wife, Lisa.