South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, has announced dogs will be allowed on trams for the first time, under a trial scheme.

From today (Friday March 21), dogs will be allowed on the South Yorkshire trams on a trial basis, following a public consultation which drew over 10,600 responses.

Of those who responded to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s consultation, around 75 per cent supported a change to the rules, according to bosses at the authority.

Up until now, only assistance dogs and dogs in carry cages were allowed on the trams, which currently serve Sheffield and Rotherham.

Trams at Sheffield Cathedral. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

However, under the pilot scheme, one dog will be allowed to travel per-passenger. The outcome of the pilot will be used as the basis for a future decision on whether or not to permanently permit all dogs onboard.

Mr Coppard, said: “A year ago we took back control of our tram network; a network that hadn’t had much love or investment over its nearly 30 years of life, a network that didn’t work for all too many people.

“There are still challenges, I know: too many trams are cancelled, delays do still happen, ticket prices remain too high.

“But we’ve made huge progress: revenues are up, ticketless travel is down, more people are using the tram. We’re investing 10s of millions of pounds into repairing and renewing the network.

“And now we’re taking another step towards creating a fully integrated transport network in South Yorkshire, by allowing dogs on trams. Over 10,600 people responded to our public consultation telling us that’s what they wanted to see, and we’ve listened.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

“You can already take dogs on buses and trains, and from today that will be extended to trams so everyone can enjoy seamless journeys even when they’re with their best, four-legged friend.

“Step by step, we’re fixing public transport in South Yorkshire.”

Sean English, managing director at Supertram said: “With strong public support, we welcome dogs onboard our trams and the benefits it brings to passengers. Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of both our colleagues and customers remains our top priority, and we have measures in place to manage the trial effectively and monitor its impact to ensure a positive experience for everyone.”

A new Business Plan for 2025/2026, approved this week by the SYMCA Board, outlines priorities for the tram network which includes a £15 million investment in the next two years tackling the issues caused by trams that are 30 years old. SYMCA is also looking at buying a new fleet by 2032, subject to government funding.

A new Tram-Train stop at Magna Science Adventure Centre is also being built, set to open in Winter 2025. It’s the first addition to the Tram Train service since 2018 and will serve visitors to the Magna Science Adventure Centre and people living and working in Templeborough, Rotherham.

Other priorities include a regular review of the Supertram timetable and to identify where extra services could be added, especially for people who rely more on public transport.