The annual budget meeting in Sheffield has resulted in a number of fiery back-and-forth exchanges between the political parties, especially on the prospect of spending money on a future expansion of the Supertram.

During the discussion of amendments to next year’s budget submitted, the Liberal Democrats told the chamber they could not support some proposals including the “Tram Vision”, which includes the first steps to extend the tram eventually to Chesterfield and Stocksbridge.

Cllr Mike Levery, the deputy chair of the finance committee, asked members why the council was spending “£615k on a vision for extending the tram which will not actually happen until the next parliament”.

He added: “Why are we repairing out of date tram fleet stock – 32 of which are having to be repaired to keep them going rather than replacing them because they got past the end of their useful life?”

Cllr Levery said the money should be spent on other things, such as hiring new independent travel trainers for the children aged between 16-18 with special needs who are capable of learning to travel independently in this city.

“That is a crucial piece of investment,” he added.

In response, from the council, Cllr Ben Miskell, the chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said one of the key parts of the budget is investment in infrastructure.

He said: “When we invest in transport, new homes, and regeneration, we drive economic growth. This isn’t just about improving the city, it’s about creating opportunities.

“A strong, growing economy means better jobs, higher wages, and a city where everyone, not just a few, can benefit.”

He then went on criticising the Liberal Democrats for not supporting the tram expansion.

Cllr Miskell said: “I am particularly disappointed that the Liberal Democrats, in their budget amendment, have failed to support tram expansion. Expanding Supertram is vital if we’re serious about tackling congestion, improving connectivity, and regenerating the city.

“I’ll leave it to them to explain to residents in Darnall, Woodhouse, Beighton, Wadsley Bridge, Oughtibridge, Wharncliffe Side, Deepcar, and Stocksbridge why they should keep sitting in traffic instead of jumping on a clean, modern tram. Because it’s Labour politicians who are ambitious for this city, making the hard choices, and fighting for the investment Sheffield needs and deserves.

As reported, Sheffield City Council has approved next year’s budget – but councillors warned the public about the challenges to come.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported that the council was able to submit a balanced budget once again, despite some speculating about whether the council will have to declare effective bankruptcy by issuing a section 114 notice.

The council tax will raise the maximum amount of 4.99 per cent (which delivers approximately £17.2m more for Sheffield).

For 2025/26, the council is forecasting pressures of £71.7million for the budget and approximately £54m of these pressures relate to social care services while the budget reserves stand at £0.7m.