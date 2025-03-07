Mayors Oliver Coppard and Andy Burnham are holding talks over the future of Sheffield’s transport links with Manchester, amid concerns over the future of the Snake Pass.

Both Mr Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire, and Mr Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, want to improve links between the cities after concerns were raised over how the Snake Pass can be repaired following a number of landslips in recent years.

There are concerns over how Derbyshire Council can afford major repairs, as it is responsible for the road rather than National Highways, which operates the Woodhead Pass, further north.

The A57 Snake Pass, between Sheffield and Manchester, has been affected by landslips. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

Mr Coppard has confirmed he has started talks with Mr Burnham , and says there is no way a link as important as the Snake Pass can be allowed to be lost.

Their talks are looking at all issues involving transport links between what he describes as two major economies, also including the railway links.

He said: “The Snake Pass is fundamentally important to the connectivity of South Yorkshire and Greater Manchester. I have used it myself more times than I can remember.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard says the Snake Pass must remain open | National World

“It is not a big road, it is single carriageway, but its importance to the economies is huge.”

He said a big selling point for South Yorkshire should be its location in the middle of the country and its connectivity, with the M1, the M18, an airport which is looking to re-open and a tram network the region is looking to expand.

He said improvements had recently been made to the Hope Valley railway line, but that nothing had been done to improve the capacity of the stations which serve it.

He said he was up for looking at all options that were available, including tunnels, although some would be more challenging than others, and they would have to look at what money was available.

I think the Snake Pass has to stay open South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard

But he feels the Snake Pass is a piece of national infrastructure which should not be left to Derbyshire County Council to finance, and this was a matter that would be raised with ministers and National Highways

Mr Coppard added: “I think the Snake Pass has to stay open, and we have to work together to make that happen. I don’t think any major economies in Europe would countenance their main road connection being abandoned. It would not happen in the south of the country and we can’t let it happen here.

“We have to work at pace because of what the Snake Pass looks like now. It needs work doing to it.”

Officials in Greater Manchester said the talks are at an early stage.

The Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham is also concerned about the Snake Pass | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham, said: “The frequent closure of Snake Pass and its lack of capacity is a clear example of poor transport links across the north. Better connectivity between Manchester and Sheffield is vital to support growth across our city regions.

"I am committed to working with Oliver Coppard and other leaders on improving road and rail links between our two cities.”

The 12-mile section of the A57, which connects Manchester and Sheffield, is managed by Derbyshire County Council but the authority has warned it cannot afford to keep repairing it. The East Midlands mayor Claire Ward will also be involved in discussions.

The Department for Transport said the Government was committed to securing long-term funding so councils could invest in their highway networks.

It said in a statement: “We understand the disruption and frustration landslides on Snake Pass can cause for drivers and local communities.

“While Derbyshire County Council is responsible for the road, we have provided £75 million to the East Midlands Combined Authority for 2025/26 to help support them in maintaining their local roads.”

The Department for Transport does not hold contingency funding for major repairs of this sort.

This Government says it is committed to securing sustainable long-term funding settlements, so local authorities across the country have the assurance and funding they need to invest in their highway networks more effectively, helping all road users.