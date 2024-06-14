Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s at the heart of the £470 million Sheffield city centre regeneration

These photos show how a historic Sheffield street has been transformed as part of the city centre’s £470 million overhaul.

The old Chubbys takeaway and Sportsman pub building on Cambridge Street, in Sheffield city centre, has been beautifully restored | National World

Cambridge Street, running between Barker’s Pool and Pinstone Street, near the top of The Moor, is at the heart of the major regeneration project breathing new life into the city centre.

The huge new Cambridge Street Collective food hall opened there in May, though the main entrance is actually round the corner off Coalpit Lane.

The old Bethel Chapel on Cambridge Street, Sheffield, is being transformed into a live music and performance veneu | National World

The restoration of the historic old Little Mesters’ workshops at Leah’s Yard is nearing completion, with a chocolate cafe, art galleries, a book shop and a beer shop and tasting room among the businesses moving in there.

And members of the public got a taste of what to expect when the old Bethel Chapel, which has also been lovingly restored, briefly opened its doors earlier this month as part of the new Crossed Wires podcasting festival.

The entrance to Leah's Yard, on Cambridge Street, which will house businesses including a book shop, beer store, art galleries and a chocolate cafe | National World

That building, which dates back to the 1800s and was more recently the John Lewis toy shop, is being converted into a 15,000-sq ft live music and performance space.

Now the hoardings are down on Cambridge Street, you can finally get a sense of its potential to become one of Sheffield’s premier destinations - especially once the old John Lewis and Cole Brothers building is revamped to host cafes, shops, offices and events spaces.