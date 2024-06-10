We visited hidden gem Sheffield park with great playground and amazing street art
It’s quickly become one of Sheffield’s most popular spaces among those in the know, especially for young families.
But Pound’s Park remains a bit of a hidden gem due to its location, tucked away in Sheffield city centre, in the area between the top of The Moor and Division Street, where it’s overlooked by office blocks and apartments.
We visited the hidden oasis on Rockingham Street, which only opened last year, to see why it’s the perfect spot in which to unwind during a city centre shopping trip, and a great destination in its own right.
The amazing playground was a big hit with our five-year-old.
Playground is one of Sheffield’s best
He loved the huge climbing frame with its twisty slide and rope bridge.
He enjoyed splashing around exploring the fantastic water features, including a stream with gates for youngsters to open and close, which is perfect for paddling in, and the see-saw which ingeniously controls the sprinklers overhead.
And he spent ages playing in the sizeable sandpit, complete with a pulley system to aid his construction projects.
Sheffield city centre had been crying out for a good playground and this is one of the best in the whole city, especially on a sunny summer’s day.
Pound’s Park isn’t just for kids though. The relatively small space is imaginatively landscaped, with some beautiful planting, rock features and plenty of seating making it an oasis amid the bustle of the city centre.
Close to new food hall
There’s a tempting coffee cart selling a range of refreshments, including homemade Brazilian pastries, there are free toilets and there’s now a stunning new mural by the Sheffield street artist Peachzz to admire, along with a Pete McKee classic across the street.
It’s also just around the corner from the recently opened Cambridge Street Collective food hall, serving up global street food from 20 different kitchens along with a variety of events, including family activities. The new food hall also has sand and water play areas which families can retreat to if they’re looking for shelter from the rain.
And it’s handily located close to shops on The Moor, Division Street and Fargate.
We’d definitely recommend a visit to Pound’s Park if you’ve not made it there already.
If you do head there with your children, it’s also worth checking out the charming musical pocket park which is literally a stone’s throw away on Charter Square, around the back of the old Debenhams, beside the entrance to the Light cinema.
There are lots of instruments for youngsters to play, with music for them to follow, in the hope of inspiring the next Arctic Monkeys or Def Leppard.
