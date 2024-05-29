Sheffield retro: 28 fascinating photos showing changing face of Cambridge Street, as huge new food hall opens

By Robert Cumber
Published 29th May 2024, 06:00 BST
It’s the street at the heart of Sheffield city centre’s revival.

Europe’s largest purpose-built food hall has just opened on Cambridge Street, while next door the transformation of a group of historic workshops into an exciting new cradle of creativity, with shops, cafes and galleries, is nearing completion.

These photos look back at what led us to this point, showing how this fairly short street, just off Barker’s Pool, has changed over the years.

They trace Cambridge Street’s history from recent times all the way back to 1900, showing lost businesses including the famous Cole Brothers department store, the legendary takeaway Chubbys, the Grosvenor House Hotel, The Sportsman’s Inn, and the old Hippodrome theatre and cinema.

All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Cambridge Street, Sheffield, in July 1968, including Cole Brothers department store, right, and the Barleycorn pub.

1. Cole Brothers

Cambridge Street, Sheffield, in July 1968, including Cole Brothers department store, right, and the Barleycorn pub. Photo: Picture Sheffield/P. Fletcher

Photo Sales
Cambridge Street, Sheffield, showing R. J. Stokes and Co paint manufacturers, Nell's Bar and The Hippodrome, some time between 1940 and 1959.

2. Nell's Bar

Cambridge Street, Sheffield, showing R. J. Stokes and Co paint manufacturers, Nell's Bar and The Hippodrome, some time between 1940 and 1959. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Maurice Parkin

Photo Sales
Henry's cafe bar on Cambridge Street, Sheffield, in September 1996, with Pizza Hut visible in the background.

3. Henry's

Henry's cafe bar on Cambridge Street, Sheffield, in September 1996, with Pizza Hut visible in the background. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
The junction of Cambridge Street and Division Street, Sheffield, decorated for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. The Albert pub and Smith Bros. and Widdowson builders hardware shop are among the businesses visible.

4. Albert pub

The junction of Cambridge Street and Division Street, Sheffield, decorated for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. The Albert pub and Smith Bros. and Widdowson builders hardware shop are among the businesses visible. Photo: Picture Sheffield/C H Lea

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldEurope