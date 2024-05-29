Europe’s largest purpose-built food hall has just opened on Cambridge Street, while next door the transformation of a group of historic workshops into an exciting new cradle of creativity, with shops, cafes and galleries, is nearing completion.
These photos look back at what led us to this point, showing how this fairly short street, just off Barker’s Pool, has changed over the years.
They trace Cambridge Street’s history from recent times all the way back to 1900, showing lost businesses including the famous Cole Brothers department store, the legendary takeaway Chubbys, the Grosvenor House Hotel, The Sportsman’s Inn, and the old Hippodrome theatre and cinema.
All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
