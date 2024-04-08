Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new beer shop and tasting room is among the latest outlets to be announced for one of Sheffield city centre’s most historic sites.

Leah’s Yard, off Cambridge Street, was once home to a collection of skilled cratftspeople known as the ‘little mesters’, whose talents spurred the city’s industrial growth.

Leah's Yard, a collection of shops and workspaces set around a historic courtyard in Sheffield city centre, is due to open this summer

Now their old Grade II*- listed workshops, set around a picturesque courtyard, are being given a new lease of life as a hub for independent traders and makers occupying the collection of shops and workspaces there.

It is due to open this summer, following a major restoration, and the vendors who will be based there are gradually being announced.

Pete McKee was the first occupant to be announced, last year, when he revealed he would be moving his gallery there from Sharrow Vale.

Now it has been announced that Gravel Pit, which sells a range of plants, along with prints, sculptures and original artwork at its shop on Abbeydale Road, will also be coming to Leah’s Yard.

Danny Mager, of Gravel Pit, said: “Our maximalist approach to retail and giving any visitor through our door a unique experience, that compels them to revisit compliments thoroughly what Leahs’ Yard is all about. “I am beyond excited to be a part of this new adventure and have never been more confident in what we will collectively create, something not seen in Sheffield for a very long time.” Also confirmed for Leah’s Yard is Hop Hideout, a beer shop and tasting room founded in 2013 and currently based at Kommune food hall.

Its founder, Jules Gray, said she was ‘thrilled’ to be moving to the ‘wonderful space’.

Leah’s Yard is part of the £480 million Heart of the City II development transforming Sheffield city centre, which includes the new Cambridge Street Collective food hall opening next month on the same street.

No opening date has yet been announced for Leah’s Yard, which was originally scheduled to open in spring 2023.

Meanwhile, Bullion Chocolate, the Sheffield-based bean-to-bar chocolate maker famed for producing some of the best hot chocolate in the UK, has announced plans for a new cocoa-fuelled all-day cafe bar in Sheffield.