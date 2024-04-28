Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An operator eyeing a new music venue in Sheffield city centre has asked for it to stay open later to make it a success.

Sheffield City Council has applied to itself to allow Bethel Chapel on Cambridge Street to stay open until 3.30am Monday to Saturday at the request of a ‘potential occupier’ to ensure the ‘viability of the venue’.

The chapel is one of the final elements of the authority’s £470m Heart of the City regeneration project. A large food hall and Leah’s Yard shops, cafe and maker space are set to open either side of the building within weeks.

In August 2022 The Star reported that Sheffield City Council and real estate firm Queensberry were inviting interest from potential operators for Bethel Chapel.

It stated: ‘Located on Cambridge Street, the 15,000-sq ft building, which dates back to the 1800s and was until recently the John Lewis toy shop, is currently being refurbished.

‘The plan is for it to become the latest addition to the strong tradition of live music and performance spaces in Sheffield when it opens next year.

‘The venue is seen as a key component in Heart of the City’s ‘cultural and social’ focal point in the area and will further complement the major food hall development, Cambridge Street Collective, and the independent retail, studio and maker spaces in Leah’s Yard, which will also both open in 2023.

‘The council and Queensberry are now seeking an “exciting, quality operator” to take on a lease of Bethel Chapel.

The chapel, far right, on Cambridge Street was a John Lewis toy shop.

‘The chosen organisation will be responsible for curating all events and social activities – anticipated to be live music, comedy and other live arts.

‘Alongside the live entertainment space on the ground floor, there will be a bar and cafe area on the first floor and the top floor will also have a roof terrace and balcony.