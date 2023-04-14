Dan Walker recounted his horrific cycling accident during a radio interview with Zoe Ball on Friday morning.

The ‘Vanished’ presenter, 46, who lives in Sheffield, joined American actor and filmmaker, Stanley Tucci on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 show.

Zoe pointed out that Dan had cycled to the studio for the interview and mentioned how worried everyone had been due to his recent collision.

Dan admitted: “I still can’t feel a bit of my lip and one tooth might have to come out as there is no blood supply to it”.

Speaking about the accident, he added: “I can’t tell you what happened because I have zero memory of what happened”.

Dan explained: “I was on the roundabout, turned to my right, saw a space and I went for it”.

The TV presenter said that he “woke up 25 minutes later” with no memory of the horrifying experience.

Dan, a keen bike safety enthusiast, continued: “I was wearing a helmet, I was doing the right thing and I think, being a driver makes me a better cyclist and being a cyclist makes me a better driver”.

Zoe proceeded to show multi Emmy award winning actor, Stanley Tucci, the infamous image of Dan that he posted on Instagram after the crash.

The presenter can be seen covered in blood whilst being looked after by staff in an ambulance. He penned the caption: “Not quite the week I had planned but I’m on the mend”.

Stanley, 62, was shocked by the image and horrified by Dan’s disastrous experience, saying: “Oh good god” before making a joke about Dan’s new day-glo bike, saying: “You have a new bike and it’s called a car”.

Apparently the pair met with Dan in full bike gear pre-interview, and Stanley said: "What on earth are you doing?”.

Despite the awkward meeting Dan came bearing gifts. Stanley is legendary for wearing socks which add a “pop of colour” to any outfit so Dan did some research, found out Stanley’s favourite brand and bought the actor a smart pair of socks from The London Sock Company.

He also treated Zoe, 52, to a pair which she was extremely chuffed about and said: “Dan Walker, you can come again”.

The trio then modelled their fancy socks on Instagram. Zoe modelled a funky purple, Dan a sophisticated mustard and Stanley a daring red.

The Sheffield-born presenter told Stanley that he was a fan of his Instagram videos and even admitted: “I have to confess, I do watch Stanley’s videos on Instagram”.