Dan Walker is encouraging people to donate £1 every week of the year to support local charities

Dan Walker has praised the efforts of all those who’ve contributed to The Sheff 1000 after the organisation raised large sums to help a local charity.

The presenter, 46, took to Twitter to gush about The Sheff 1000 team’s latest charitable efforts.

He tweeted: “This week the @thesheff1000 team have been out again giving £1000 to the South Yorkshire Eating Disorder Association”.

“Our Lucy met CEO Chris Hood and learned about some of the amazing work they do in Sheffield and across South Yorkshire,” he added.

The Sheff 1000 relies on people donating £1 every week of the year, so that the organisation can provide support to local charities and good causes.

Patron, Dan stated: “We wanted to come up with a plan to support local people and organisations in the simplest way possible.”

The presenter believes small amounts could make a big difference and is urging people to get involved with ‘Sheffield 1000’ via his social media platforms.

He appealed to his fellow Sheffield residents to support him on his mission, saying: “You could be driving around Sheffield and feel proud when you see things you’ve helped build, repair or support.”

Former Strictly star, Dan, is a proud resident of Sheffield and a well-known TV presenter and journalist. He has been a dedicated patron of The Children’s Hospital Charity since 2012 and raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for the charity with his annual star-studded golf days.

In 2019, Dan helped to organise a fly-past in Sheffield to commemorate the 75th anniversary of a plane crash during WWII.

Tony Foulds was eight-years-old in February 1944 when he witnessed the B-17 Flying Fortress, Mi Amigo, crash and explode in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield. Tony said that the Mi Amigo plane was about to land and was obviously in a bad way but because Lieutenant John Kriegshauser saw the children, he decided to circle so as to avoid harming them.

Dan and Tony first met when Dan issued a plea to help Tony find the thieves who stole flags, memorabilia and pictures from a Sheffield memorial that had been selflessly looked after by pensioner, Tony.

The pensioner broke down in tears after his lifelong dream was realised when thousands joined him for a flypast in memory of ten Second World War heroes whose plane crashed as they tried to avoid him and his friends.

People took to Twitter to compliment the star and show support for the charity:

