Dan Walker: ‘Vanished’ presenter divides opinion after sharing cafe lunch soaked in gravy

Dan Walker sparked a debate after sharing a snap of his Yorkshire pudding, chips and gravy lunch

Holly Stagg
By Holly Stagg
Published 13th Apr 2023, 13:56 BST

Dan Walker has sparked a debate after sharing a snap of his heavily covered in gravy lunchtime meal.

The ‘Vanished’ presenter, 46, who lives in Sheffield, shared a photograph of his meal at Grindleford Station Cafe with his over 286,000 Instagram followers.

His controversial lunch choice consisted of Yorkshire pudding, chips and gravy.

Sparking a discussion, he captioned the snap: “Giant Yorkshire Pudding ✅Chips ✅Gravy ✅Go on then 👏🏻😋.”

The image racked up over 5,000 likes, however not everyone was impressed as many commented their disgust over seeing a Yorkshire pudding filled with chips and drizzled in gravy.

One wrote: “Why?!? Why would you put gravy on chips?!?! 🤢”

Another said: “OMG Noooooooooo wrong on so many levels. 😳”

However celebs were out in full force supporting Dan’s pick from the menu.

Radio 1 presenter, Zoe Ball, fought back saying: “delish - see you Friday champ”.

A fan said: “Phwoar! Chips and gravy AND Yorkshire pud all in one meal… yes please 😋”.

Another added: “Now that’s proper northern grub! 😍 🔥”

The cafe based in Grindleford has been rated four stars on Tripadvisor and has a large following of fans who have praised the infamous roast-chippie combo.

They not only offer Dan’s favourite dish, but also treat their customers to homemade mains and delicious puds drizzled with custard.

One reviewer said: “I love this place. Their stew and Yorkshire pudding is divine, the breakfast delicious and the pie awesome”.

Another commented: “My children and I visited the cafe after a long walk in the rain. I had no cash with me but the kind manager let us eat anyway on trust that I’d transfer the money later. Can’t thank him enough.”

