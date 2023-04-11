Sheffield Wednesday fan Dan is encouraging people to donate £1 a week to charity

Dan Walker spoke about The Sheff 1000 Charity during an appearance at Sheffield Wednesday FC.

The Vanished presenter, 46, is a familiar face when it comes to BBC football coverage and has “serious love” for The Owls, despite being a Crawley Town supporter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC Breakfast presenter and Strictly star is not originally from Sheffield and grew up in Crawley, West Sussex, where he attended Hazelwick School. However, he moved to Sheffield when he was 18 for university - where he did a BA in History and an MA in Broadcast Journalism at University of Sheffield - and now lives in the city with his family.

Dan appeared at Hillsborough Stadium, during the Sheffield Wednesday vs Accrington Stanley game, yesterday (10 April) to talk to fans about Sheff 1000, which encourages people to donate £1 a week to support local charities.

He later took to Instagram and Twitter to thank the club, saying: “A HUGE ‘thank you’ to @swfcofficial for having us today at the game against @asfcofficial to talk about @thesheffield1000”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan added how warmly he was welcomed and that the team “won 3-0 to go back to the top of League 1!”.

Fans were keen to comment on both Dan and Sheffield Wednesday’s success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One commented: “Brilliant to meet you, you were so kind with my son Freddy, thank you for all the great work you do 👍🏻 Up the Owls”.

Another added: “Well done everyone 👏👏👏⚽️”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes after Dan recently took to Twitter to gush about the amazing things The Sheff 1000 has been working on.

He wrote: “This week the @thesheff1000 team have been out again giving £1000 to the South Yorkshire Eating Disorder Association”

He appealed to his fellow Sheffield residents to support him on his mission, saying: “You could be driving around Sheffield and feel proud when you see things you’ve helped build, repair or support.”

He has since been appealing for his social media users to get involved with the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad