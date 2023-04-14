Dan Walker shared a selfie on his bike at London King’s Cross, before appearing on a Radio 2 show alongside Stanley Tucci

Dan Walker has been warned to take extra care when travelling on his bike following his horrific accident.

The ‘Vanished’ presenter, 46, shared a snap on his Instagram wearing a bike helmet, snazzy bike gear and sunglasses. He looked happy and confident whilst preparing to cycle to his interview on Radio 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He captioned the photo: “On my way to see @zoetheball on @bbcradio2. Hopefully on just after 8 with @stanleytucci and @priyankachopra #FriendsRoundFriday.”

Fans were quick to comment as the star was involved in a horrific bike accident in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One pleaded: “Go carefully on that bike have a good day 🙌👏”

Another added: “Hope the cycling is going well after your accident. 🚲👍🥰”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing the ordeal in The Sunday Times , Dan said he knew "he could have died" when he was hit by a car while cycling in Sheffield.

The presenter shared a photo of himself covered in blood whilst being looked after by staff in an ambulance. He penned the caption: “Not quite the week I had planned but I’m on the mend”.

He also thanked his friends, family and NHS staff for their support during his ordeal, saying: “I’m very grateful for all your kind messages & for my family & lovely friends. I’m also thankful for the paramedics, the police & the people who looked after me in A & E.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though his accident was undoubtedly frightening for the presenter, it hasn’t stopped him from getting back on his bike.The former Football Focus presenter is now proudly back cycling around London and issued a stern warning for fellow cyclists on Twitter.

Dan said: “The helmet I was wearing saved my life today so - if you’re on a bike - get one on your head. Smashed my watch & phone, ruined my trousers, my bike is a mess but I’m still here 🙏🏻”

He added: “Currently eating soup through a straw and being looked after by this gorgeous, tired nurse ❤️”

The presenter has been extremely vocal about his experience and has been praised for ‘getting back on his bike’ by fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One commented: “Good to see you back on the bike Dan take care enjoy your day”.