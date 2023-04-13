Dan Walker gushed about having had the ‘privilege’ of performing on Strictly Come Dancing with Nadiya Bychkova.

Dan Walker has been speaking so highly about seeing his former Strictly Come Dancing partner perform in a new show after taking his daughters to the theatre.

The ‘Vanished’ presenter, 46, who lives in Sheffield, took to Instagram to reveal to his 286,000 followers that he had enjoyed a night in Buxton after watching Nadiya Bychkova perform in ‘Once Upon A Time’.

“Our girls LOVED it & the crowd lapped it all up,” Dan said.

The show which started on 12 April 2023 at the Buxton Opera House, stars Strictly lovebirds Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington.

Nadiya teased: “Kai and I are extremely excited to perform our brand-new show ‘Once Upon A Time’ to audiences all over the UK”.

Kai also added it was “a dream come true” to be able to perform with partner, Nadiya, who is a two-time World Champion and European Champion in Ballroom and Latin ‘10’ Dance.

Dan commented on his Instagram that it reminded him of the time he had spent on Strictly with Nadiya, saying: “It reminded me of what a privilege it was to get to dance with Nadiya on #Strictly 💃”

The father-of-three took his daughters to see his former dance partner shine on stage and was not disappointed.

Dan posted: “If I could give it 6 stars… I would. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️”.

He even managed to get a picture with both Nadiya and Kai after their performance and looked extremely proud to have had the chance to watch the pair perform.

Despite Dan and Nadiya forming a firm friendship, Dan admitted that he had received some backlash after his performance on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

He wrote on Instagram: "Just to triple clarify… my decision not to do the #Strictly tour this year has nothing to do with the tiny minority of people who were miffed we were still in it."

Dan explained that he has chosen not to do the tour due to work commitments and prefers to spend time with his family after the strenuous training and schedule.

Theatre fans took to Instagram to share their opinion after seeing Dan’s post about ‘Once Upon A Time’.

One fan proudly said:“My nephew is one of the backing dancers !! I can’t wait to see it in Nottingham 😍xx”

