Patchy rain and drizzle are possible at times in the afternoon as cloud builds from the northwest, forecasters say.

The maximum temperature is predicted to be 17 degrees.

People view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Sunday September 18, 2022. PA Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

The Queen’s funeral is at 11am at Westminster Abbey. Sheffield Cathedral has set up big screens inside and out so people can watch it, the doors open at 8am.

