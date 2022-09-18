News you can trust since 1887
Weather forecast for Monday as nation prepares to watch Queen’s funeral - with big screens set up in Sheffield

Early mist and fog patches will soon clear tomorrow morning and the day will be mainly fine and dry with sunny spells, according to the Met Office.​​​​​​​

By David Walsh
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 4:46 pm

Patchy rain and drizzle are possible at times in the afternoon as cloud builds from the northwest, forecasters say.

The maximum temperature is predicted to be 17 degrees.

People view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Sunday September 18, 2022. PA Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

The Queen’s funeral is at 11am at Westminster Abbey. Sheffield Cathedral has set up big screens inside and out so people can watch it, the doors open at 8am.

The funeral for Her Majesty is at 11am on Monday at Westminister Abbey and will be livestreamed at the Cathedral. The doors will open at 8.30am.
