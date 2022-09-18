Weather forecast for Monday as nation prepares to watch Queen’s funeral - with big screens set up in Sheffield
Early mist and fog patches will soon clear tomorrow morning and the day will be mainly fine and dry with sunny spells, according to the Met Office.
Patchy rain and drizzle are possible at times in the afternoon as cloud builds from the northwest, forecasters say.
The maximum temperature is predicted to be 17 degrees.
The Queen’s funeral is at 11am at Westminster Abbey. Sheffield Cathedral has set up big screens inside and out so people can watch it, the doors open at 8am.