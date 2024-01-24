Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tramlines line up is now out of the bag.

But while some are thrilled with next year's Tramlines acts, others have been left disappointed.

After the unveiling of the performers who will take to the stage at the famous festival in Hillsborough Park from July 28 to July 28 this year, many have shared their views on the roster, which includes home town heroes The Human League, and is headlined by Paulo Nuttini, Snow Patrol, and Jamie T.

The crowd at Tramlines 2023

Other big names include Sophie Ellis-Bextor, The Charlatans and Holly Humberstone.

Music fans have given a mixed reaction to the announcement on the official Tramlines account's post on X, formerly Twitter.

When The Star looked at the posts this morning, most were critical. Of 413 replies at the time 25 appeared unambiguously critical of the line-up, while 13 appeared unambiguously in praise.

In praise, Lawrence said: "Better than last year to be fair, Paolo Nutini, The View, Sprints, 86tvs, Soft Play would all be worth a watch."

Kevin Stanley said: "Great line up! My wife has wanted to see Paolo Nutini for years! The weather was awful last year but it was still a fantastic weekend!"

Claire Parker said: "Looking forward to this. I am happy with this line up. Paolo Nutini Tom Grennan, Sophie Ellis Bexter, Example, Human League.....just hope the weather is kind this year."

Among those critical of the groups on the bill, Steve Abrahams said: "So from the likes of Sam Fender, Courteeners, Paul Heaton, Kasabian, Noel Gallagher, Ashcroft, Stereophonics, DMA’s, Blossoms to this. For the money, it’s very very poor."

Tom Eyre said: "That is absolutely horrific. Has replacing the grass taken up all the budget this year?"

Todd Brook said: "Worse line up since they changed it from being free."

A reveller is held up above the crowd during the 2023 Tramlines Festival at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

More neutral reaction came from some of those sharing their views.

Phil Knight said: "Sundays cool, Fridays decent, Saturdays new music day for me, I know nobody."

Jo_Fearz said: "I will try to be positive but if you are disappointed with this line up remember there is Fringe Tramlines and also the excellent @BarnsleyLive."

The views on The Star's own Facebook page were also mixed.

Mark Hetherington said: "Certainly looking better than last year, just hope the weather is better."

Clare Staton-Seedhouse said: "Tom Grennan yes"

Wayne Dalton said: "Only three bands worth seeing all playing Friday!"

Janine Oxley said: "Awesome!! Been wanting Example on the line up for years."

Ian Topley said: "If there was someone there with one of those long walking sticks to drag bad acts off the stage he’d be very busy on Saturday."

Kerry Louise said: "Quite rubbish to be honest besides Human League and Holly Humberstone."

Organisers had been giving hints as to the line up in recent weeks, having sent out specially created bottles of Hendersons Relish, which had carried the name of a performer.