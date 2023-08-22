News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield’s 17 biggest pop stars: These are the city’s most popular right now, including Arctic Monkeys

From the Arctic Monkeys to the Human League, Sheffield has produced some of the UK’s best music over the years.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 08:47 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 10:58 BST

But who is really the most popular of all those amazing acts which have come out of the city over the last 60 years or so?

We have looked at the figures to provide a measurable answer to the question of who is Sheffield’s biggest band or singer, by taking a look at the figures provided by the streaming service Spotify.

The service provides a figure for the number of monthly listeners for all the acts included on its site, and we have looked at some of the best known Sheffield acts to put together a list nursing the current figures. We have included singers born or brought up in the city in the list.

There are still, however, some grey areas – where a singer has been with a number of bands, but not performed on all of their hits. These are explained within the list.

Below is the full rundown, from number 17 to number one. And some of the results may seem surprising.

We have compiled the list of Sheffield's most popular pop stars at the current time, based on spotify streams

1. Sheffield's most popular pop stars

We have compiled the list of Sheffield's most popular pop stars at the current time, based on spotify streams

In 17th place are Babybird, famous for the song You're Gorgeous, have 234,900 monthly listenes on Spotify

2. 17. Babybird

In 17th place are Babybird, famous for the song You're Gorgeous, have 234,900 monthly listenes on Spotify

At number 16, are Reverend and the Makers, known for Heavyweight Champion of the World, have 273,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

3. 16. Reverend and the Makers

At number 16, are Reverend and the Makers, known for Heavyweight Champion of the World, have 273,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Ranked 15 are Heaven 17, famous for songs like Temptation. The band was streamed 393,400 times on Spotify in the last month

4. 15. Heaven 17

Ranked 15 are Heaven 17, famous for songs like Temptation. The band was streamed 393,400 times on Spotify in the last month

