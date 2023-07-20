News you can trust since 1887
Tramlines Festival: 22 stars who have rocked Sheffield on the main stage at Tramlines

Some are global superstars – others just big names in Sheffield.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 20th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

But all have provided iconic moments in the history of Sheffield’s famous Tramlines festival since it was first set up in the city in 2009, including stars of rock, rap and disco.

That tradition is continuing again this weeked, with the latest batch of talent performing at the festival, with stars ranging from Sheffield’s own Paul Heaton, to the massively successful girl group Sugababes.

The venue for the main stage has varied over the years, before arriving at its current location of Hillsborough Park, but the quality of the music has remained.

We have taken a look back through the archives to find pictures of 22 acts who performed on the main stage at the festival, providing great memories for those who attended the festival.

You can see the pictures below – how many of them do you remember?

How many of these stars of Tramlines over the years do you remember?

1. Tramlines stars

How many of these stars of Tramlines over the years do you remember? Photo: Dean Atkins

Eurovision hero Sam Ryder delighted the T'Other Stage crowd at Tramlines in 2022

2. Sam Ryder

Eurovision hero Sam Ryder delighted the T'Other Stage crowd at Tramlines in 2022 Photo: Dean Atkins

Famous for hits including Fire and Underdog, Kasabian were among the headliners at Tramlines 2022 in Hillsborough Park.

3. Kasabian

Famous for hits including Fire and Underdog, Kasabian were among the headliners at Tramlines 2022 in Hillsborough Park. Photo: Dean Atkins

The Vaccines, whose hits include If You Wanna, played Tramlines at Hillsborough Park in 2022

4. The Vaccines

The Vaccines, whose hits include If You Wanna, played Tramlines at Hillsborough Park in 2022 Photo: Dean Atkins

