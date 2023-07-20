Some are global superstars – others just big names in Sheffield.

But all have provided iconic moments in the history of Sheffield’s famous Tramlines festival since it was first set up in the city in 2009, including stars of rock, rap and disco.

That tradition is continuing again this weeked, with the latest batch of talent performing at the festival, with stars ranging from Sheffield’s own Paul Heaton, to the massively successful girl group Sugababes.

The venue for the main stage has varied over the years, before arriving at its current location of Hillsborough Park, but the quality of the music has remained.

We have taken a look back through the archives to find pictures of 22 acts who performed on the main stage at the festival, providing great memories for those who attended the festival.

You can see the pictures below – how many of them do you remember?

Tramlines stars How many of these stars of Tramlines over the years do you remember?

Sam Ryder Eurovision hero Sam Ryder delighted the T'Other Stage crowd at Tramlines in 2022

Kasabian Famous for hits including Fire and Underdog, Kasabian were among the headliners at Tramlines 2022 in Hillsborough Park.

The Vaccines The Vaccines, whose hits include If You Wanna, played Tramlines at Hillsborough Park in 2022

