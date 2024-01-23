Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With just hours to go until the first line-up announcement at Tramlines Festival 2024, I was given some very exciting post when I entered the office today (Jan 23).

Over the weekend we reported on a number of music lovers receiving mini bottles of Henderson's Relish from Tramlines which were believed to hold clues of the line-up of this year’s festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This afternoon I was honoured to receive one of these myself - and we captured the unopening on camera.

The 16th Tramlines festival is set to take place at Hillsborough Park from Friday July 26 to Sunday July 28, 2024.