News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Slimane, Larouci make United debuts as Estoril team news confirmed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Blades seal Larouci signing after rival interest from Championship

Tramlines Sheffield: 45 fantastic photos show fans loving famous music festival over last nine years

It’s the biggest date in the Sheffield music calendar.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 04:00 BST

And this weekend thousands of music fans are enjoying Sheffield’s famous Tramlines music festival as performers ranging from Sugarbabes to the Kaiser Chiefs take to the stage for the 2023 event.

So we have put together a gallery of pictures of fans enjoying the festival over the last few years to mark the great event!

This year the festival is taking place at Hillsborough Park again, as it has for the last few years. But our gallery also looks back at fans enjoying the shows since 2014, at the various different venues were the festival has taken place since it was first run.

Other venues which have hosted the popular festival over the years have include Devonshire Green and The Ponderosa – but the common strand running right through has been the top quality music that Tramlines brings.

So take a look at our 45 great pictures, below, of joyous festival goers – and see how many people you recognise.

Fans at Tramlines 2022 Hillsborough park, Sheffield, Saturday, watching headliners Kasabian

1. Tramlines 2022

Fans at Tramlines 2022 Hillsborough park, Sheffield, Saturday, watching headliners Kasabian Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Fans at Tramlines 2022, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

2. Music fan

Fans at Tramlines 2022, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Tramlines 2022 Hillsborough park, Sheffield

3. Tramlines

Tramlines 2022 Hillsborough park, Sheffield Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Tramlines 2022, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

4. Big crowd

Tramlines 2022, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 12
Related topics:SheffieldKaiser Chiefs