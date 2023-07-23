It’s the biggest date in the Sheffield music calendar.

And this weekend thousands of music fans are enjoying Sheffield’s famous Tramlines music festival as performers ranging from Sugarbabes to the Kaiser Chiefs take to the stage for the 2023 event.

So we have put together a gallery of pictures of fans enjoying the festival over the last few years to mark the great event!

This year the festival is taking place at Hillsborough Park again, as it has for the last few years. But our gallery also looks back at fans enjoying the shows since 2014, at the various different venues were the festival has taken place since it was first run.

Other venues which have hosted the popular festival over the years have include Devonshire Green and The Ponderosa – but the common strand running right through has been the top quality music that Tramlines brings.

So take a look at our 45 great pictures, below, of joyous festival goers – and see how many people you recognise.

1 . Tramlines 2022 Fans at Tramlines 2022 Hillsborough park, Sheffield, Saturday, watching headliners Kasabian Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Music fan Fans at Tramlines 2022, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Tramlines Tramlines 2022 Hillsborough park, Sheffield Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4 . Big crowd Tramlines 2022, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales