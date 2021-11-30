Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova on Strictly Come Dancing, where they have made it through to the quarter-final. Dan has shared some of the lovely messages he has received from fans, along with his 'favourite angry one' from a troll (pic: Guy Levy/BBC)

The Sheffield-based BBC Breakfast presenter and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova have reached the quarter finals of the hit show, earning thousands of new fans along the way.

But he has again been forced to brush off unfounded accusations that the show has been fixed by the BBC after the pair avoided the dance-off despite their rumba to Desperado by the Eagles leaving them second from bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday night.

Hitting back at the haters, he shared three examples of what he said were thousands of ‘positive messages’ he received over the weekend, along with his ‘favourite angry one’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One supporter wrote how his ‘determination is inspiring’, another said he embodies ‘what Strictly should be about’, and a third praised his ‘generous nature’.

But in a series of bitter and increasingly odd messages, the troll first threatened to sue Dan if Tilly Ramsay went out, as she did in a dance-off against Rhys Stephenson, before adding ‘hope you go bald’ and concluding ‘hope you fall and break your leg’.

Laughing off the comments, he wrote: “‘I hope you go bald’ is just the best ever. I’m also intrigued by how you would go about suing someone for their dancing!”

In another tweet, he said: “Thank you to everyone who is sending lovely messages and enjoying us having fun on Strictly, and to the few who say… ‘just leave’, ‘aren’t you ashamed?’, ‘you’re a disgrace’, ‘it’s a fix’ (which I don’t get) or ‘who is voting for them?’, IT’S A TV SHOW! See you in the 1/4 finals.”

Dan and Nadiya have been training at City Limits in Hillsborough, sharing plenty of fun snippets from their training sessions on Twitter and Instagram.

Their biggest cheerleaders are the team at the Robins and Day Peugeot garage on the other side of Penistone Road who have been displaying ‘good luck’ signs on the windows throughout the competition.

Dan has also introduced Nadiya to many of his favourite Sheffield restaurants.