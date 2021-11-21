The Sheffield presenter and his professional dance partner Nadiya impressed judges with their Charleston in musicals week, earning their highest score yet and making it through to week 10 of the show without once having faced the dance-off.

The couple defied the odds, having been bookies’ favourites to depart, but have copped more flak from haters questioning whether they deserve their place in the later rounds of the BBC ratings winner.

Acknowledging that they are not to everybody’s taste, Dan tweeted: “I’m well aware that some people are furious that I’m still dancing, and that’s fine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strictly Come Dancing's Dan Walker may not be everyone's cup of tea but he has a lot of fans. He is pictured here performing the Charleston with Nadiya Bychkova for musicals week (pic: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire)

Prithiraj Sheffield: Inside the Ecclesall Road restaurant loved by Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker

“I have never posted any of the thousands of positive messages we get every single week but, in the interests of balance, thank you to everyone who sends stuff like this. See you next week.”

He posted screenshots of four messages from fans.

What are fans saying about Dan Walker on Strictly Come Dancing?

One supporter described him as an ‘amazing bloke’ who comes across ‘brilliantly’ on TV, adding ‘our kids love team walkover’.

Another told how as a tall 16-year-old they had always felt self-conscious about their height but watching him on the dance floor had ‘inspired me to embrace my height because it is a good thing and a gift’.

A third, watching from Lapland, called him ‘my absolute favourite’, adding ‘you made me smile from start to finish’.

And another person praised Dan as an ‘inspiration’ who had helped him shake off his inhibitions and strut his stuff on the dance floor on a very special occasion.

He wrote: “My stepson got married yesterday and I never dance at weddings. I don’t drink either so there is never any drunk dancing.

"However, yesterday I channelled you as an inspiration and danced the night away. My other son was like ‘Dad, where have you fot those moves from?’. Loved it.”