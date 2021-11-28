Dan Walker beats odds to go through to quarter finals of Strictly Come Dancing

The BBC broadcaster and his dance partner, Nadiya Bychkova, were the first couple to be revealed to go through to the next round.

He performed a rumba with partner Nadiya to Desperado by Eagles on Saturday (November 27) but was awarded the second-lowest score.

Strictly fans had also chimed in, predicting that the couple would be eliminated before they reached the last four.

Dan Walker and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova went through to the next round of Strictly Come Dancing.

Anton Du Beke and Cynthia Erivo both described their dance as 'gorgeous', but Craig Revel Horwood said: “It was jolty, the hip action was non-existent.

“You wiggled your hips, anyone can do that. You were marching it and stomping.

“However, I thought it was a lot better than I had expected, I can see you have been working extremely hard and I will give you an extra point for that.”

Shirley Ballas disagreed with Revel Horwood, saying: “You were classic and cool as a very tall cucumber.”

They were given a total score of 31.

Despite Dan's admission that he did not believe he would go through, he proved his critics wrong.

When asked by Strictly host Claudia Winkleman after the announcement if he could believe he is now one of the quarter finalists, he responded: "Sounds a bit ridiculous, doesn't it?

"Cast my mind back to 10 weeks ago, when I first went on the dance floor, and I had that same feeling I've had my whole life, where my body sort of felt like folding in.

"I felt incredibly uncomfortable, but the last few weeks it's felt lovely out there, and I've been enjoying it. Bring on the quarter-finals!"

Nadiya said she was left 'super impressed' by Dan who gave his best every week despite his busy schedule.

She said: "It was his busiest week yet but I am super impressed. Whatever he does, he does 100 per cent.

"On Monday he told me it's his busiest week, he said he will learn the rumba and he did. I am so proud."