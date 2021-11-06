Award-winning Neapolitan pizza restaurant Proove has announced it has left Kommune Kitchen located inside Castle House after a successful six months as part of the food hall's all-day dining experience.

Proove partnered with Kommune in May this year, but the two companies have now parted ways due to new contract terms, which would mean raising prices for customers.

Proove Director Deepak Jaiswal said: “We entered Kommune in May 2021 as restrictions were easing, and it provided an opportunity for us to expand down another avenue and reach new audiences.”

“We really enjoyed running our Kommune kitchen, and feedback on our products from our amazing guests was fantastic. However, unfortunately at the end of September, we were informed by the Directors that we had to accept new terms to our contract as of 1st October which were untenable, and would have meant us having to raise our prices for customers. Therefore, we agreed to part ways, and we departed on 1st November.

“We feel that with the hospitality sector in a steady recovery from the pandemic, now is the time to focus on our own restaurants in Sheffield, West Didsbury, and Hertford, as well as our delivery kitchens in Salford and Leeds, where we can be responsible for the product and the service. With opportunities for growth emerging in the marketplace, we’re also keen to see Proove expand further, and there are a number of exciting prospects we’re currently working on to facilitate growth in 2022, so watch this space!

“We want to wish the team behind Kommune and all the brilliant kitchens that operate there the very best, and we look forward to watching their operations grow in the future.”

The first Proove restaurant opened in Sheffield in 2015 after founders Deepak Jaiswal and Rob Engledow returned from Naples.

Inspired by the pizzas they had tasted there, they decided to bring something similar to their home city.