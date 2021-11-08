Sara Jane Smith: Tributes paid to mum who died days after son Martin Ward was killed in Kiveton Park crash
Tributes have poured in to a much-loved mum who died just days after her son was killed in a horror crash near Sheffield.
Sara Jane Smith, from Aston, died at the weekend, just under two weeks after her son, Martin Ward, aged 18, and two friends were killed in a crash in Kiveton Park, Rotherham.
Martin and pals Mason Hall and Ryan Geddes, both 19, had been travelling in a white Ford Fiesta along Kiveton Lane, when it left the road close to the Todwick Court junction and ploughed into a tree.
Paying tribute on social media, one person wrote: “This world cannot get any worse. RIP Sara Jane Smith. There are no words to explain how cruel this world is.”
Another person wrote: “You will be missed by me and many others.”
And a third commented: “The world’s horrible. At least you can still be looking after Martin up there.”
Several of those paying tribute remarked on her horse-riding skills.
One person described her as ‘such a nice girl,and a good horse woman’, while another recalled ‘I'll always remember how she used to shout ‘eyup cock’ every time she rode up and down the lane’.
Sara had paid an emotional tribute to Martin, saying he had the ‘biggest heart out of most people I know’, and she described Mason as being ‘like a stepson to me’.
She and her family had appealed for as many bikes and quads as possible to join the funeral procession for Martin, who loved motorbikes.