Martin and pals Mason Hall and Ryan Geddes, both 19, had been travelling in a white Ford Fiesta along Kiveton Lane, when it left the road close to the Todwick Court junction and ploughed into a tree.​

Paying tribute on social media, one person wrote: “This world cannot get any worse. RIP Sara Jane Smith. There are no words to explain how cruel this world is.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sara Jane Smith, from Aston, died days after her son Martin Ward and two of his friends were killed in a crash in Kiveton Park

Another person wrote: “You will be missed by me and many others.”

And a third commented: “The world’s horrible. At least you can still be looking after Martin up there.”

Several of those paying tribute remarked on her horse-riding skills.

One person described her as ‘such a nice girl,and a good horse woman’, while another recalled ‘I'll always remember how she used to shout ‘eyup cock’ every time she rode up and down the lane’.

Sara had paid an emotional tribute to Martin, saying he had the ‘biggest heart out of most people I know’, and she described Mason as being ‘like a stepson to me’.