But the community has a long history through the years, stradling the border between Sheffield and Derbyshire.
Originally there were two hamlets – Nether Woodseats, which was around the area of The Dale, and Upper Woodseats, near the Abbey Lane and Chesterfield Road junction.
Chesterfield Road as it is today was set out 1757 from Sheffield to Chesterfield and replaced an old coach route which ran through what is now Meersbrook Park and Graves Park.
As Sheffield expanded in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Woodseats became what it is today.
The parish church, St Chad’s, was opened in 1912 on Linden Avenue and schools on Abbey Lane and Chesterfield Road were also opened as the community grew.
We’ve taken a look through the archive at pictures of Woodseats over the years. See if you can spot any familiar faces.