But the community has a long history through the years, stradling the border between Sheffield and Derbyshire.

Originally there were two hamlets – Nether Woodseats, which was around the area of The Dale, and Upper Woodseats, near the Abbey Lane and Chesterfield Road junction.

Chesterfield Road as it is today was set out 1757 from Sheffield to Chesterfield and replaced an old coach route which ran through what is now Meersbrook Park and Graves Park.

As Sheffield expanded in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Woodseats became what it is today.

The parish church, St Chad’s, was opened in 1912 on Linden Avenue and schools on Abbey Lane and Chesterfield Road were also opened as the community grew.

We’ve taken a look through the archive at pictures of Woodseats over the years. See if you can spot any familiar faces.

More retro: Through the 1980s – our galleries of pictures from 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985 and 1986

S8 news: Former Woodseats vicar appointed Honorary Chaplain to the Queen

More retro: Looking back on the coldest winter in three centuries

1. Sweets and tobacco This photo, submitted to The Star by Mr L Cornthwaite of Woodseats, shows shops on the corner of Chesterfield Road and Holmhirst Road in Woodseats. Photo: Julia Armstrong Photo Sales

2. Shopping street Shops on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats in August 1983 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3. Snack bar Ann Morton sent in this picture of her mother Marie Pitts (nee Wright) working in Laura's snack bar on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, around 1959 Photo: Nancy Fielder Photo Sales

4. Tram junction This picture from the Peter Tuffrey collection shows trams at the junction of Chesterfield Road, Meadowhead and Abbey Lane Photo: All change Photo Sales