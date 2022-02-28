Youngsters meet a Dalek on The Moor, Sheffield in October 1985
Youngsters meet a Dalek on The Moor, Sheffield in October 1985

Sheffield history: 14 pictures from 1985 - farewell to the Gaumont and hello to EastEnders and the Sinclair C5

Do you remember Sheffield in 1985? The city said goodbye to the Gaumont Cinema, the Peak 85 International Scout and Guide Camp came to Chatsworth and a rate capping protest was held in Sheffield.

By Tim Hopkinson
Monday, 28th February 2022, 6:04 pm

It was also a year of tragedy. A Boeing 737 burst into flames at Manchester Airport with 55 people losing their lives including Sheffield teenager Sarah Beckett and Chesterfield air stewardess Sharon Ford.

Fifty-six people were killed in a fire at Bradford City’s stadium and 39 were killed with hundreds injured in the Heysel Stadium disaster.

In other news news, EastEnders made its debut on BBC1, the Sinclair C5 was launched and Mohammed Al Fayed bought Harrods.

1. New brew

Roger Howill, licensee of the Frog & Parrot in Division Street, celebrates the launch of his new Roger & Out special beer in June 1985

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

2. New look

A view of the refurbished concert room at Handsworth Working Men's Club in 1985

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

3. Hockey Club

The Lord Mayor, Coun Roy Munn, is pictured with some of the Sheffield Ladies Hockey Club members during a civic reception at the Town Hall, April 23, 1985

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

4. Peak 85 Camp

Brownies and Cubs join in the fun at the Peak 85 Camp at Chatsworth Park in July 1985

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
SheffieldChatsworthChesterfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 4