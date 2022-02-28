Sheffield history: 14 pictures from 1985 - farewell to the Gaumont and hello to EastEnders and the Sinclair C5

It was also a year of tragedy. A Boeing 737 burst into flames at Manchester Airport with 55 people losing their lives including Sheffield teenager Sarah Beckett and Chesterfield air stewardess Sharon Ford.
Fifty-six people were killed in a fire at Bradford City’s stadium and 39 were killed with hundreds injured in the Heysel Stadium disaster.
In other news news, EastEnders made its debut on BBC1, the Sinclair C5 was launched and Mohammed Al Fayed bought Harrods.
1. New brew
Roger Howill, licensee of the Frog & Parrot in Division Street, celebrates the launch of his new Roger & Out special beer in June 1985
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. New look
A view of the refurbished concert room at Handsworth Working Men's Club in 1985
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Hockey Club
The Lord Mayor, Coun Roy Munn, is pictured with some of the Sheffield Ladies Hockey Club members during a civic reception at the Town Hall, April 23, 1985
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Peak 85 Camp
Brownies and Cubs join in the fun at the Peak 85 Camp at Chatsworth Park in July 1985
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers