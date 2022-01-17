16 photos to take you back to Sheffield in 1980

Across the UK, big stories included the SAS storming the Iranian Embassy building on May 5 as the nation watched on TV and unemployment hit a 44-year high of nearly 1.9 million.

British Leyland launched its Morris Ital range in June followed by the Austin Metro in October and the first episode of the BBC’s political sitcom Yes Minister was broadcast.

In Sheffield city council elections were held on May 1 with Labour gaining one seat, the Conservatives losing four and the Liberals up three.

Our pictures take a look at life in the Steel City with royal visits, school centenaries and striking workers being just some of those who made it into The Star.

School centenary Mrs Pamela Evans, head of home economics, with pupils, from left, Graham Learmonth, Jason Hogan, Nigel Brindley and Steven Oldfield celebrate the High Storrs School centenary in March 1980

Bingham and Browne Shoppers at the Bingham and Browne fruit and veg stall in Castle Market on June 25 1980

Steel strike Steelworkers outside the Cyclops Works in Sheffield on January 21 1980

On the march Pickets from Hadfields Limited on the march during the steel strike in 1980