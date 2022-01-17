The newly built Manpower Services Commission building nears completion in August 1980
16 photos to take you back to Sheffield in 1980

The year 1980 heralded a decade of big change in Sheffield. Margaret Thatcher was in power and there was industrial unrest with steelworkers among those taking strike action.

By Tim Hopkinson
Monday, 17th January 2022, 3:20 pm

Across the UK, big stories included the SAS storming the Iranian Embassy building on May 5 as the nation watched on TV and unemployment hit a 44-year high of nearly 1.9 million.

British Leyland launched its Morris Ital range in June followed by the Austin Metro in October and the first episode of the BBC’s political sitcom Yes Minister was broadcast.

In Sheffield city council elections were held on May 1 with Labour gaining one seat, the Conservatives losing four and the Liberals up three.

Our pictures take a look at life in the Steel City with royal visits, school centenaries and striking workers being just some of those who made it into The Star.

1. School centenary

Mrs Pamela Evans, head of home economics, with pupils, from left, Graham Learmonth, Jason Hogan, Nigel Brindley and Steven Oldfield celebrate the High Storrs School centenary in March 1980

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Bingham and Browne

Shoppers at the Bingham and Browne fruit and veg stall in Castle Market on June 25 1980

Photo: Nancy Fielder

3. Steel strike

Steelworkers outside the Cyclops Works in Sheffield on January 21 1980

Photo: Rob Hollingworth

4. On the march

Pickets from Hadfields Limited on the march during the steel strike in 1980

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

