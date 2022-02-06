The Underground pub in 1983
The Underground pub in 1983

Sheffield history: 15 pictures to take you back to 1983 as Thatcher wins election

The year 1983 saw a General Election in which Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative party won a landslide victory with a majority of 144 seats over Labour and Michael Foot.

By Tim Hopkinson
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 8:15 pm

Neil Kinnock was elected leader of the Labour party later in the year.

January had begun with the strange phenomenon of ‘blood rain’ falling from the sky, which was caused by the sand from the Sahara Desert. The term was commonly used as the falling rain looked a reddish colour and when it dried off it left a thin layer of dust which can also be red.

The one pound coin was introduced in England and Wales and the first United States cruise missiles arrived at Greenham Common in Berkshire amid protests from peace campaigners.

On a lighter note, Breakfast television and Children's ITV were launched and the Austin Metro had become Britain's best selling car.

1. Sheffield Marathon

The runners who took to the streets in 1983 for the Sheffield Marathon on June 19 Dave Allan winning for the men and D Bennet for the women

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Marching on

The Jordanaires marching band performing on the Moor in Sheffield, on October 1983

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Going Underground

Outside the famous Underground pub, in Charles Street, Sheffield

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Debenhams sale

A sale at Debenhams department store on The Moor, Sheffield, in December 1983. The store had opened in 1965 as Pauldens and was rebranded as Debenhams in 1973

Photo: Ellen Beardmore

