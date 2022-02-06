Sheffield history: 14 pictures to take you back to 1984 - the year of the miners' strike

The year-long dispute began in March with a walkout at Cortonwood Colliery near Rotherham and National Union of Minworkers president Arthur Scargill making it official across Britain six days later.

One of the main events of the strike was the Battle of Orgreave on June 18 at the Orgreave coking plant near Rotherham. About 5,000 miners clashed with a similar number of police and violence broke out after police on horseback charged with truncheons. It led to 51 picketing miners and 72 policemen being injured.

In other events, Labour MP Tony Benn won the Chesterfield by-election, having lost his previous seat at the general election the previous year, and peace protesters evicted from Greenham Common.

Well-loved comedian Tommy Cooper collapsed and died on stage during a live TV show. He was 63.

And Torvill and Dean won gold for ice skating at the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo.

1. Opening time Pulling the first pints at the official re-opening of the Arbourthorne Hotel by Sheffield Wednesday and United players - left to right, Mel Sterland, Gary Shelton (SW), Josie and Terry Fisher (landlady and landlord), Charlie Williamson (SW) and Russell Black (SU), 1984 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2. On the run Four members of the Golden Fleece marathon team, from left Bernie Hill, Jeffrey White, Dave Stirland and Stewart Summerville, April 1984 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3. Winner's trophy The winner of the 1984 Hallam Chase was John Alflatt Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

4. First match Sheffield Eagles' first ever game 2 September 1984. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales