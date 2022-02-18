Former Sheffield vicar Rev Matthew Porter appointed Honorary Chaplain to the Queen
A former Sheffield vicar has been appointed as an Honorary Chaplain to the Queen.
Rev Matthew Porter, who was vicar at St Chad’s Church in Woodseats until the end of 2008, said he was ‘delighted and honoured’ by the invitation to take on the role.
There are currently about 35 Honorary Chaplains who occasionally attend royal events and preach to the monarch and royal household.
Mr Porter said: “In this year of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee I am delighted and honoured to be invited into this role.
"I look forward to being part of the Ecclesiastical Household, alongside the other chaplains, in prayerful service of our monarch and nation."
He served as vicar at St Chad’s from 2000 to 2008 after being a curate at Christ Church in Dore. He is now vicar at St Michael le Belfrey church in York and lives in the city with his wife Sam.