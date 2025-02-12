Park Square is moving again this morning (February 12) like nothing happened at all.
However, just out of view from the roundabout, nearly a dozen police vehicles are still packed into the car park of The Gateway block of flats, which just hours ago was the scene of a major incident.
Now, a 47-year-old man is in custody for allegedly making threats and communicating a bomb hoax, Ponds Forge sports centre remains an evacuation centre, and residents from the flats are still unable to return home.
Here is everything we know about the major incident that brought Sheffield to a halt this week, told in pictures through our gallery below.
1. Major incident at Gateway flat block
The incident began at around 7pm on Monday, February 10, when a man allegedly claimed they were in a flat armed with weapons and explosives. Residents at The Gateway flat block, on Broad Street, told The Star how police "banged on doors" ordering them to evacuate as an extensive cordon was raised for hundreds of metres in every direction around the building. | Submit Photo: Submit
2. Park Square Roundabout closed
As a result, the Park Square Roundabout - one of the busiest in Sheffield - was shut to all pedestrians, traffic and trams from 7pm on Monday. It would be more than 24 hours before it was opened again, causing severe disruption throughout the city. | National World
3. Gridlocked
The road closures in place around Park Square Roundabout as of 10.15am on February 11 according to AA Traffic. The impact on the city was extensive, with reports of two-hour-long queues and some drivers having to abandon their cars. | AA Traffic
4. Taped off
Updates from South Yorkshire Police were slow to emerge, but the response by emergency services was one of the largest the city has seen in recent years, with scores of police vehicles used to enforce the cordon. This was the view of Broad Street at the centre of the action, where over a dozen emergency service vehicles waited. | National World Photo: Alastair Ulke.