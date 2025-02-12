Park Square police incident: Residents back in flats after major police search at scene of Sheffield siege
South Yorkshire Police sealed off Park Square roundabout and Sheffield Parkway as well as The Gateway block of flats on Broad Street, at 7pm on Monday night, amid concerns for a man inside a property. It has been alleged he was in possession of weapons and a risk to himself.
The flats have now reopened after a thorough search of the building.
The Park Square roundabout and Parkway reopened this morning, but the flats remained sealed off, with residents remaining in an evacuation centre at Ponds Forge.
Police have now told how officers searched the building and residents are now allowed back.
The force said in an update this afternoon: “This morning, officers arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of a firearm, threats to kill and communicate with a bomb hoax.
“On Monday (10 February) just after 7pm, we responded to an incident concerning a man inside a property on Broad Street, alleged to be in the possession of weapons and posing a risk.
“To ensure public safety, Broad Street and the Sheffield Parkway, between Park Square roundabout and Derek Dooley Way were closed, while emergency services, including specialist officers worked at the scene.
“The apartment building was evacuated due to the risk to the residents.
“We would like to thank all those who have been affected, and our partners, for their cooperation, patience, and continued support while emergency services conduct their work. Your support is greatly appreciated.”
Last night, police went into the flats to remove pets and take them to their owners, while the siege was still ongoing.
They announced that Sheffield Parkway was able to reopen again in the early hours of this morning, and public transport which had been affected by the closure is now back to normal.