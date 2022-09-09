LIVE: Updates and tributes from Sheffield as world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II

News you can trust since 1887
Queen dies: Live blog as Sheffield and world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The world’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died.

By Alastair Ulke
Friday, 9th September 2022, 7:22 am
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 9:12 am

Her Majesty passed away ‘peacefully’ at Balmoral Castle yesterday, aged 96, and the nation is now in a period of mourning.

Today, world leaders, celebrities and ordinary well-wishers are marking the former monarch’s passing with touching tributes.

In Sheffield, the Union Flag is flying at half-mast in town hall, and details are emerging of how the city will commemorate this time of change.

The Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at Balmoral yesterday (Photo: Getty)

Join us as we bring the latest updates and tributes for Her Majesty from Sheffield.

Flowers are seen at the gate of Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Queen dies: Live blog as Sheffield and world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Last updated: Friday, 09 September, 2022, 13:39

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 13:39

Flowers placed outside Sheffield Cathedral in memory of Queen Elizabeth II
Friday, 09 September, 2022, 12:46

Sheffield pubs close and cancel events, as businesses remember the monarch

Sheffield pubs are closing and cancelling events this weekend following the sad death of the Queen.

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 11:33

The people of Sheffield pay tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 11:15

A Sheffield pub has cancelled all its sports and music events this weekend to mourn the Queen’s passing.

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 11:14

Here are ways to pay respects in Sheffield with flowers and books of condolences

Many readers have been wanting to know where they can lay flowers or contribute to a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II.

The Star is updating the page below with places in Sheffield where you can pay your respects, if you wish.

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 10:52

Sheffield Wednesday start Plymouth Argyle journey despite lack of clarity over fixture

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 10:16

Photos show how Sheffield celebrated Her Majesty's jubilees in 1977, 2002, 2012 and 2022

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 10:07

Hospital flags at half mast as Sheffield NHS pays tribute to The Queen

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 10:03

Sheffield celebs including Dan Walker and Jessica Ennis-Hill pay tribute as nation mourns

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 09:15

Plymouth Argyle v Sheffield Wednesday: Fans await decision after two games are called off following The Queen's death

