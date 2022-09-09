LIVE: Updates and tributes from Sheffield as world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Her Majesty passed away ‘peacefully’ at Balmoral Castle yesterday, aged 96, and the nation is now in a period of mourning.

Today, world leaders, celebrities and ordinary well-wishers are marking the former monarch’s passing with touching tributes.

In Sheffield, the Union Flag is flying at half-mast in town hall, and details are emerging of how the city will commemorate this time of change.

The Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at Balmoral yesterday (Photo: Getty)

Join us as we bring the latest updates and tributes for Her Majesty from Sheffield.