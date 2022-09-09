Queen dies: Live blog as Sheffield and world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II
The world’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died.
Her Majesty passed away ‘peacefully’ at Balmoral Castle yesterday, aged 96, and the nation is now in a period of mourning.
Today, world leaders, celebrities and ordinary well-wishers are marking the former monarch’s passing with touching tributes.
In Sheffield, the Union Flag is flying at half-mast in town hall, and details are emerging of how the city will commemorate this time of change.
Join us as we bring the latest updates and tributes for Her Majesty from Sheffield.
Last updated: Friday, 09 September, 2022, 13:39
Sheffield pubs close and cancel events, as businesses remember the monarch
Sheffield pubs are closing and cancelling events this weekend following the sad death of the Queen.
The people of Sheffield pay tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II
A Sheffield pub has cancelled all its sports and music events this weekend to mourn the Queen’s passing.
A Sheffield pub has cancelled events this weekend following the sad death of the Queen.
Here are ways to pay respects in Sheffield with flowers and books of condolences
Many readers have been wanting to know where they can lay flowers or contribute to a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II.
The Star is updating the page below with places in Sheffield where you can pay your respects, if you wish.
LIVE: Updates and tributes from Sheffield as world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II
The world’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died.
Sheffield Wednesday start Plymouth Argyle journey despite lack of clarity over fixture
Sheffield Wednesday’s players are on their way down to Plymouth Argyle as we speak.
Photos show how Sheffield celebrated Her Majesty's jubilees in 1977, 2002, 2012 and 2022
As Sheffield mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, we look back at happier times when the city gathered to celebrate her long reign.
Hospital flags at half mast as Sheffield NHS pays tribute to The Queen
Sheffield celebs including Dan Walker and Jessica Ennis-Hill pay tribute as nation mourns
As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who served the nation until the very end, Sheffield celebrities are among those who have paid tribute to the late monarch.
Plymouth Argyle v Sheffield Wednesday: Fans await decision after two games are called off following The Queen's death
Sheffield Wednesday supporters are still unsure whether they should be making the trip down to Plymouth Argyle.