Plymouth Argyle v Sheffield Wednesday: Fans await decision after two games are called off following The Queen's death
Sheffield Wednesday supporters are still unsure whether they should be making the trip down to Plymouth Argyle.
The United Kingdom has begun a 10-day period of mourning following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, but while other sports have already been called off this weekend, there are question marks regarding the football.
Many have suggested that all of the professional games across the Premier League and English Football League will be postponed following the news of The Queen’s passing, however at this point in time there has been no confirmation as to what is happening – though two games, from the Championship and League Two respectively, will not take place this evening.
The latest statement from the EFL read, “As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II earlier today, the EFL has confirmed that its fixtures scheduled for tomorrow evening (Friday 9 September) – Burnley v Norwich City and Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County - have been postponed.
“A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend’s scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning.”
It remains to be seen exactly when a decision will be made, but supporters will be hoping that it’s sooner rather than later given the distance that they have to travel for this weekend’s game.
As things stand, Wednesday are due to face the Pilgrims at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.