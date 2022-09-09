Queen Elizabeth II: Photos show how Sheffield celebrated Her Majesty's jubilees in 1977, 2002, 2012 and 2022
As Sheffield mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, we look back at happier times when the city gathered to celebrate her long reign.
Joyous and colourful street parties were thrown across Sheffield for Her Majesty’s silver jubilee in 1977, the golden jubilee in 2002, her diamond jubilee in 2012 and the platinum jubilee earlier this year.
The scale of events held to mark the anniversaries of the Queen ascending to the throne show just how dear a place she occupied in so many people’s hearts.
Queen Elizabeth II: How day unfolded as death of monarch was announced
What better way to remember a woman who so selflessly served her country until the end, becoming the world’s second longest ever reigning monarch, than through the way she brought communities together?
Below is a selection of the best photos from the jubilee celebrations in Sheffield over the years.