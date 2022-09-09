Joyous and colourful street parties were thrown across Sheffield for Her Majesty’s silver jubilee in 1977, the golden jubilee in 2002, her diamond jubilee in 2012 and the platinum jubilee earlier this year.

The scale of events held to mark the anniversaries of the Queen ascending to the throne show just how dear a place she occupied in so many people’s hearts.

Queen Elizabeth II: How day unfolded as death of monarch was announced

What better way to remember a woman who so selflessly served her country until the end, becoming the world’s second longest ever reigning monarch, than through the way she brought communities together?

Below is a selection of the best photos from the jubilee celebrations in Sheffield over the years.

1. Southey Crescent jubilee party, 1977 A silver jubilee party at Southey Methodist Church in Sheffield Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

2. Dovercourt Road jubilee party, 1977 A street party on Dovercourt Road, Sheffield, to mark Queen Elizabeth ll's silver jubilee Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3. Woodhouse jubilee party, 1977 A sliver jubilee party in Woodhouse, Sheffield Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4. Ferrars Close, Tinsley, 1977 A silver jubilee street party on Ferrars Close, in Tinsley, Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales