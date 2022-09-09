News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The Queen's jubilee celebrations in Sheffield in 1977, 2002, 2012 and 2022

Queen Elizabeth II: Photos show how Sheffield celebrated Her Majesty's jubilees in 1977, 2002, 2012 and 2022

As Sheffield mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, we look back at happier times when the city gathered to celebrate her long reign.

By Robert Cumber
Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:05 am
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:07 am

Joyous and colourful street parties were thrown across Sheffield for Her Majesty’s silver jubilee in 1977, the golden jubilee in 2002, her diamond jubilee in 2012 and the platinum jubilee earlier this year.

The scale of events held to mark the anniversaries of the Queen ascending to the throne show just how dear a place she occupied in so many people’s hearts.

Queen Elizabeth II: How day unfolded as death of monarch was announced

What better way to remember a woman who so selflessly served her country until the end, becoming the world’s second longest ever reigning monarch, than through the way she brought communities together?

Below is a selection of the best photos from the jubilee celebrations in Sheffield over the years.

The Queen dies: Money, national anthem and passports - things that must now change following death of monarch

1. Southey Crescent jubilee party, 1977

A silver jubilee party at Southey Methodist Church in Sheffield

Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales

2. Dovercourt Road jubilee party, 1977

A street party on Dovercourt Road, Sheffield, to mark Queen Elizabeth ll's silver jubilee

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

3. Woodhouse jubilee party, 1977

A sliver jubilee party in Woodhouse, Sheffield

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

4. Ferrars Close, Tinsley, 1977

A silver jubilee street party on Ferrars Close, in Tinsley, Sheffield

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Elizabeth IISheffieldMoney
Next Page
Page 1 of 5