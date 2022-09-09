Sheffield Wednesday start Plymouth Argyle journey despite lack of clarity over fixture

There has been no word at this point with regards to whether this weekend’s games in the Premier League and English Football League will go ahead following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, with discussions taking place between the leagues and the government before a decision is made.

Fans all over the country are left wondering whether they should start their various journeys to football grounds across the nation, with Friday’s games the only ones that have been called off at this point in time.

It has been speculated that matches in all four professional divisions in English football will be postponed after a 10-day mourning period began, however with just over 24 hours until many games get underway nothing has been decided.

The Star understands that, for Darren Moore and his side, they are treating the matter as business as usual until told otherwise, so have already started their trip down south as was originally planned.

Moore’s press conference due for Friday morning was cancelled under the circumstances, and now all anybody can do is wait for the decisions of the Premier League, EFL and UK Government when it comes to all of the games set to take place within this month’s period of mourning.

Wednesday are due to face the Pilgrims at Home Park tomorrow, Morecambe away on Tuesday and then Ipswich Town at Hillsborough next weekend in what could be a crucial top-of-the-table clash.