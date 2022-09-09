Britain’s longest serving monarch passed away yesterday afternoon (Thursday, September 8) at Balmoral at the age of 96.

Famous Sheffielders have taken to social media to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen, as the nation begins its period of mourning.

On Instagram, Sheffield's Olympic and world heptathlon champion Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill paid tribute to The Queen and reflected on when she met her to receive her Damehood.

Sheffield celebrities have paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen (left) following her sad death at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8 Top right: Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill; middle right: Dan Walker; bottom right: Julia Bradbury

She said: “A sad day. It was an absolute honour to have shared a moment with you. Rest in peace your Majesty.”

Sharing a GIF, combining pictures of Her Majesty The Queen throughout her life, Sheffield television presenter, Julia Bradbury, said: “Thank you Ma'am for your consistent attention.”

Sheffield-based television presenter Dan Walker also paid tribute to the late monarch online.

Posting on Twitter, he said: “I don’t know about you but it feels very strange to be reflecting on the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

“She was so much a part our identity for so many generations.

“Life feels very different without her.”

Dan also quoted a poem by Philip Larkin in tribute to The Queen, which reads: “In times when nothing stood, but worsened or grew strange.

"There was one good, she did not change.”

Rotherham TV star Paul Chuckle said The Queen would be missed by millions.

The Chuckle Brother said on Twitter: “Can't believe the news .. I remember your Coronation , no words to be honest apart from RIP Your Majesty God Save Our Queen you'll sorely missed by millions.”

He added: “We'll never sing God Save the Queen again, an immensely sad day for us and the World.”