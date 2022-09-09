Queen Elizabeth II: Sheffield celebs including Dan Walker and Jessica Ennis-Hill pay tribute as nation mourns
As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who served the nation until the very end, Sheffield celebrities are among those who have paid tribute to the late monarch.
Britain’s longest serving monarch passed away yesterday afternoon (Thursday, September 8) at Balmoral at the age of 96.
Famous Sheffielders have taken to social media to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen, as the nation begins its period of mourning.
On Instagram, Sheffield's Olympic and world heptathlon champion Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill paid tribute to The Queen and reflected on when she met her to receive her Damehood.
Most Popular
-
1
Queen Elizabeth II: How day unfolded as death of monarch was announced
-
2
Postal strikes Sheffield: CWU calls of Friday's strike action 'out of respect' for Queen Elizabeth II
-
3
Queen Elizabeth II: Doncaster Racecourse cancels Leger racing for Friday following the death of Her Majesty
-
4
Rats: Experts urge Sheffield residents to prepare for an invasion of 'ultra-rats' almost the size of rabbits
-
5
Howard Street / Percy Street Rotherham: Residents rush to help as young woman collapses and dies on street
She said: “A sad day. It was an absolute honour to have shared a moment with you. Rest in peace your Majesty.”
Sharing a GIF, combining pictures of Her Majesty The Queen throughout her life, Sheffield television presenter, Julia Bradbury, said: “Thank you Ma'am for your consistent attention.”
Sheffield-based television presenter Dan Walker also paid tribute to the late monarch online.
Posting on Twitter, he said: “I don’t know about you but it feels very strange to be reflecting on the death of Her Majesty the Queen.
“She was so much a part our identity for so many generations.
“Life feels very different without her.”
Dan also quoted a poem by Philip Larkin in tribute to The Queen, which reads: “In times when nothing stood, but worsened or grew strange.
"There was one good, she did not change.”
Rotherham TV star Paul Chuckle said The Queen would be missed by millions.
The Chuckle Brother said on Twitter: “Can't believe the news .. I remember your Coronation , no words to be honest apart from RIP Your Majesty God Save Our Queen you'll sorely missed by millions.”
He added: “We'll never sing God Save the Queen again, an immensely sad day for us and the World.”
Former Sheffield Hallam MP and former Deputy Prime Minister, Nick Clegg, said on Twitter: “Queen Elizabeth's stoicism and sense of duty was a calming and stabilising influence throughout the ups and downs of many tumultuous decades, and her devotion to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth was unconditional.